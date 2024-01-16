Der Dutchman Sarasota
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
- Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.79
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast$14.99
- Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.29
- Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
- Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.29
- Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.29
- Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.49
- Meatloaf Dinner
A traditional Amish-style recipe$16.29
- Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.29
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
- Cod Dinner
Mild cod filet, hand-breaded and deep-fried$16.79
- Salmon Dinner
8oz filet, grilled tender, lightly seasoned or blackened$17.99
- Shrimp Dinner
8 pieces of butterfly shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection$16.79
- Seafood Platter
4oz fried cod and 5 pieces of deep-fried butterfly shrimp, served with hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw$17.99
Favorites
- Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
- Creamed Chicken
Creamy chicken mixed with vegetables and served over mashed potatoes and biscuits$14.29
- Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.29
- Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.29
- Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.29
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, blended cheese, Pico de Gallo, with grilled chicken; served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa$14.79
Sandwiches
- Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$14.49
- Dutchman Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or fish (chargrilled or blackened), wrapped in a fresh tortilla.$14.79
- Western Burger
8oz chargrilled chopped sirloin. Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and barbeque sauce.$14.99
- Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.49
- Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
- Turkey Bacon Club
Homemade white bread, American cheese, turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.49
- Veggie Burger
Chargrilled all-vegetable patty with a hint of spice$12.99
- Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with tomato and lettuce on your choice of homemade Rye, Sourdough, White, or Wheat bread.$12.49
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$11.99
- Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.99
- B.L.T
Seven pieces of bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
- Half Sandwich & Soup
Half a sandwich: cold turkey, ham, or chicken salad, served with a cup of soup$11.49
Side Dishes
- Applesauce-Side$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
- Broccoli-Side$3.99
- Broccoli Salad-Sidw$4.49
- Caesar Salad-Side$4.49
- Coleslaw-Side$3.99
- Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
- Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
- Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
- French Fries-Side$3.99
- Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
- Green Beans-Side$3.99
- Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
- Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
- Onion Rings-Side$4.49
- Potato Salad-Side$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
- Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
- Vegetable Blend-Side$3.99
Salads
- Southwest Salad
Fresh Romaine and iceberg lettuce with fajita-grilled chicken strips; topped with avocado, black beans, Pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and Mexican cheese blend Served with a chipotle ranch dressing$14.99
- Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$14.99
- Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing, with your choice of chargrilled marinated chicken breast or shrimp$14.99
- Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.99
- Taco Salad
Choice of seasoned ground beef or fajita chicken with lettuce, black beans, Pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado in a crispy taco bowl Topped with sour cream sauce$14.99
- Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Soups
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
- Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$5.99
- Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$5.99
- Family-Sized Green Beans$5.99
- Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$5.99
- Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$5.99
- Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
- Apple Pie-Slice$5.29
- Blackberry Pie-Slice$5.29
- Blueberry Pie-Slice$5.29
- Cherry Pie-Slice$5.29
- Custard Pie-Slice$5.29
- Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$5.29
- Lemon Meringue Pie-Slice$5.29
- Peach Pie-Slice$5.29
- Pecan Pie-Slice$5.79
- Rhubarb Pie-Slice$5.29
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie-Slice$5.29
- NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.79
- Red Raspberry Pie-Slice$5.79
Ice Cream
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
- Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
- Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
- Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
- Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
- Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
- Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
- Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
- Kids-Pepsi$2.49
- Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
- Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
- Kids-Root Beer$2.49
- Kids-Starry$2.49
- Kids-Lemonade$2.49
- Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
- Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Kids-White Milk$2.49
- Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
- Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
- Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
- Kids-Orange Juice$2.49